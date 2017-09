Žena zpěváka Linkin Park zveřejnila jeho poslední video před sebevraždou

VIDEO: This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud https://t.co/VW44eOER4k Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud https://t.co/VW44eOER4k