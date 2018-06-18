Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní­
Hvězda seriálu Dawsonův svět Van Der Beek je pětinásobným otcem

  16:05aktualizováno  16:05
Herec James Van Der Beek (41) a jeho druhá manželka Kimberly (36) se dočkali pátého potomka. Nejmladší Gwendolyn se jim narodila v pátek 15. června. Těšili se na ni sourozenci Olivia (7), Joshua (5), Annabel (4) a Emilia (2).

James Van Der Beek a jeho manželka Kimberly (7. září 2013) | foto: AP

„Jsem nadšený, že můžu oznámit příchod zbrusu nové holčičky na tento svět, k němuž došlo v pátek ráno, prostě v pravý čas před svátkem otců,“ napsal James Van Der Beek ke snímkům nejmladší dcerky, které zveřejnil na Instagramu.

Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay  These last few days, as I’ve enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending “boy time” with my son and getting my two year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how... I’ve been heart sick about something. As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid’s benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it’s happening to both). And it wouldn’t be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity. If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders... we’ve lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending. And even if you don’t believe in karma, or in extending basic human decency to people who didn’t win the geographic birth lottery... even if you’re hard-liner enough to say, “Break the law, suffer the consequences,” shouldn’t the punishment at least fit the crime? And if you’re still cold enough to say, “Well, it’s effective,” consider this: This heinous practice was put into place by our own attorney general (who justified it with a cherry-picked Bible verse), and our president blamed rivals before tweeting his list of legislative demands to be met before he stops it. Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president... if we say we’re okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip... what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next? This should not be a political issue - it’s a human one. A crime against humanity is a crime against us all. More info in link in my bio. Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you’re a f*cking earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you. And our new baby’s name is Gwendolyn ❤️ #HappyFathersDay everybody.

Příspěvek sdílený James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames),

Herec, známý ze seriálů Dawsonův svět, Nemocnice Mercy nebo Kriminálka: Oddělení kybernetiky, s manželkou zvolili domácí porod, stejně jako u starších tří dětí. Jen nejstarší dcera Olivia přišla na svět v nemocnici.

Ačkoli Van Der Beek vždy tvrdil, že chce velkou rodinu, uvědomuje si, že starat se o pět potomků nebude žádná procházka růžovou zahradou. „Jsou chvíle, kdy se budeme muset postarat najednou o dvě děti, člověk bude mít plné ruce práce a řekne si: no, tak teď to všechno bude ještě složitější,“ přiznal herec před lety při plánování početné rodiny.

James Van Der Beek je podruhé ženatý. Obchodní konzultantku Kimberly Bookovou si vzal v roce 2010 v Tel Avivu, kde se rok předtím poznali. 

Jeho první ženou byla herecká kolegyně Heather McCombová. Vzali se v roce 2003 a rozvod přišel o sedm let později.

Témata: Instagram

