Nejkrásnějším veganem roku 2018 je herec Benedict Cumberbatch

A BIG congrats to #Emmy-winning star of #DrStrange and @Avengers: #Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch! He embodies what it means to be a compassionate, #vegan star, and that's why he was crowned as one of PETA's Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities. https://t.co/vnRuy8c9pH https://t.co/c1wxv2ntHE